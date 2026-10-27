North Bay congressional race highlights generational clash

The Brief Rep. Mike Thompson, a 28-year congressional veteran, faces 35-year-old Democratic challenger Eric Jones in a North Bay generational showdown one week before Election Day. Jones, a self-made multimillionaire born into poverty, has poured $15 million of his own money into the race arguing that government systems in Sacramento and Washington are broken. While Thompson remains heavily favored and leads in recent polling, he held a town hall in Napa vowing not to take the race for granted as new polling data looms.



With just one week remaining until Election Day, a North Bay congressional race that appeared to be a certainty for one of California’s longest-serving federal lawmakers has turned into a high-stakes generational contest.

A wealthy challenger

Rep. Mike Thompson, who has served 28 years in Congress, is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Eric Jones, a 35-year-old self-made multimillionaire who has invested $15 million of his personal wealth into the campaign.

The contest represents one of the safest Democratic seats in the nation, with both finalists hailing from the same party despite a 40-year age gap between them.

Thompson recently met with constituents in Napa during a town hall at McPherson Elementary School. While supporters packed the room, other attendees came seeking clarity before casting their ballots.

"This is my first town hall meeting I've ever gone to and my ballot is completely filled out except for this one race and, I mean, there are pros and cons to both," attendee Karen Stratvert said.

Another attendee, Tricia Sullivan, noted that while she had already made up her mind on candidates, she came seeking insight on state ballot measures. "I hope to learn more, in preparation for my voting. I've decided who I'm gonna vote for but the propositions are very challenging for me," Sullivan said.

Constituents also brought federal service issues directly to the longtime incumbent. Michael Bell, a retiree seeking assistance regarding the IRS, Social Security, and the sale of a home, pressed for policy changes. Bell said he intended to "not only try to recover the money for myself but to stop means testing seniors who on fixed income when you have just a one-time increase in the tax return."

Longtime backers in the room underscored Thompson's deep ties to the area. Supporter Francie Winnem pointed to the incumbent's extensive record of accomplishments, calling it "huge," while Christopher Bennett added, "He is a very strong supporter of our community and I'm proud to call Mike my former boss."

Not letting his guard down

Despite expectations of a comfortable victory, Thompson emphasized that he is not letting his guard down in the closing days.

"My theory has always been there's only two ways to run, either unopposed or you're 10 points down," Thompson said. "I'm not gonna rest on my laurels because I did so well in the primary. I'm gonna run right through the tape on Tuesday."

Jones, who was raised in poverty and relied on public assistance and food stamps as a child, is centering his candidacy on the American dream and systemic change.

"I started a company. My wife's done the same. Well, all of that is a story that isn't just in my family but is in families across this country," Jones said.

Jones characterized his self-funded $15 million push as an effort to disrupt business as usual in federal and state government.

"It's not just about this campaign. It's about the moment we're in. And it's a realization of the system. It's not working. It's not working in Sacramento. It's not working in Washington, D.C. And we need to get back to politics in a country that we can believe in again," Jones said.

While recent polls show Thompson well ahead in the Wine Country district, two new polls set for release tomorrow are expected to offer the latest concrete snapshot of the race heading into the final stretch.