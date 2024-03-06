German man faces several charges for alleged crimes in Gilroy

A German man living in Gilroy is facing numerous charges related to a DUI arrest, weapons possession and allegedly rigging his home as a booby trap, according to Santa Clara County District Attorney's officials.

On Feb. 28 at about 4:30 a.m., 46-year-old Markus Beck allegedly crashed his BMW into a parked car on Mantelli Road in Gilroy and then sideswiped another car, according to prosecutors.

Police found Beck sitting in his car, allegedly with a loaded gun at his feet and a loaded AR15-style assault rifle in the trunk.

Officers then went to Beck's home to seize other weapons but were sickened by what turned out to be gas from the oven, according to prosecutors.

Firefighters were called to the scene and found that the oven's unlit burners were turned all the way up and investigators found several cell phones allegedly placed around the home in a possible attempt to ignite the gas, while chimneys and the fireplace were blocked off.

Beck is being held without bail at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas and is scheduled to enter a plea on April 10 at the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill.