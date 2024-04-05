Giants boast Oracle Park upgrades along San Francisco waterfront

When the San Francisco Giants play Friday afternoon at their home opener against the San Diego Padres, they'll be the beneficiaries of a multimillion dollar upgrade.

The team spent $15 million to upgrade Oracle Park's lighting and sound systems.

The Giants replaced close to 600 speakers and amplifiers, while adding subwoofers.

Giants marketing officer Rachel Heit told KTVU that the team has worked on increasing the sound quality for the last two years.

The team says fans visiting this year will also notice sharper quality video displays, plus full-color spectrum lighting, which will make home runs into McCovey Cove even more memorable.

Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said the home opener is an expected sellout, though team performance will go a long way to lifting attendance from an average 30,866 fans per game, near the all-time low for the waterfront ballpark.

The game begins at 1:35 p.m.