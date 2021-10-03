Giants playoff clinch gives businesses hope for postseason economic lift

The San Francisco Giants won the NL West on the season’s final day, beating the San Diego Padres 11-4. Not only are fans celebrating, but so are business owners.

Momo's, a bar right across the street from Oracle Park, was packed after the game Sunday.

Now that the Giants are officially in the playoffs, Momo's owner Scott Morgan said he'll get about another month of busy days with fans filling the bar.

This will help him make up for the days when business was slow because of the pandemic.

"It’s going to be around the clock madness, but we’re ready for it," said Morgan. "Coming out of COVID, we weren’t really sure how they were going to get a baseball season in given how they had to do it last year with just 60 games, but whether it was capacity restrictions or the ballpark being open 100%, fans have been coming down here all summer long."

He said even when the Giants play away games during the playoffs, his bar will be as full as it is on home game days.

"People want to soak up every last inning, every last pitch, every last hit, homerun, whatever it is. And they want to do it at a spot that they call home when the Giants are in town, which is Momo’s," said Morgan.

Vendors and shops will also benefit from the crowds over the next few weeks.

"Merchandise is the first thing they want when you got a winner so we’re hoping for a real busy next few weeks of October," said Jim Sweeney, who sells Giants gear outside at Momo's.

After more than a year and a half of the pandemic, fans feel like the Giants clinching the division is lifting their spirits, and finally giving the Bay Area some good news.

"This is what the city needs. The city needs excitement, the Bay Area. And this is what the Giants gave to us," said fan Clarice Baca.