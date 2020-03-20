Gilroy Garlic Festival called off due to COVID-19, will return in 2021

article

Gilroy Garlic Festival announced on Friday that this year's annual festival is called off and will be postponed until July, 2021 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"While we are anguished over our decision, we all look forward to making the 2021 festival the best ever," organizers said in a statement.

The Garlic Festival, held every year over a weekend in July, supports more than 150 local charites. The organization said the health and well being of the community is more important than risking holding the event.

Last year a mass shooting marred the festival where three people were killed and several others were wounded by a lone gunman.

The 2021 festival will be held July 23-25.