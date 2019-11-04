Gilroy Police: Lifeless child found inside bathtub, mother confesses to drowning 2-year-old

article

Gilroy police said they received a 911 call Sunday morning from a woman who said she had drowned her 2-year-old daughter in her bathtub.

Officers responded to the residence at the 7900 block of Westwood Drive, where they found a lifeless child in a bathtub filled with water.

According to a news release, police performed life-saving measures on the toddler, at which point Gilroy Fire Department and Rural Metro arrived to provide assistance.

The child was transported to Saint Louise Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The little girl’s mother was spotted by police about a mile away at the intersection of First Street and Miller Avenue. 35-year-old Gilroy resident Marcie Montelongo was taken into custody and told an officer that she had just killed her daughter.

She was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office and the Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner are also involved with the investigation.

Advertisement

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members have been notified.



