Gilroy police release identity of man killed in officer-involved shooting

Gilroy police released the identity of the man who was shot and killed by an officer early Wednesday as 40-year-old David Lopez, a resident of the city.

Investigators say at the time of Wednesday's officer-involved shooting, Lopez had a warrant out for his arrest following a shooting on August 31 that left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police allege Lopez was the gunman in that incident.

Officers received a call from Lopez around 2:30 a.m. Lopez told police that he was unarmed and intoxicated, and was on the 100 block of Fourth Street.

The first officer who arrived at the scene said as soon as she arrived in her patrol car, Lopez opened fire at shot her car multiple times.

The officer, who was not identified, returned fire, striking Lopez one time during the exchange. The shooting happened in front of the post office.

Lopez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The involved officer was not struck by the gunfire, authorities said.

Crime-scene tape was cleared by early Wednesday evening after the area was closed to streets for about 15 hours. A drone was used to survey the scene. Police said surveillance cameras in the area may have captured evidence and that they are in the process of reaching out to nearby businesses as part of the investigation.

The fatal officer-involved shooting is being investigated by Gilroy police, and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is conducting its own independent investigation, as is standard protocol in such cases.