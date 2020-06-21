Gilroy police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

article

Investigators with the Gilroy police dept. are actively looking for 15 year-old Cali Everhart.

Everhart was reported missing on Wednesday, June 17 and was last seen the day before at her father’s residence, located on the 8500 block of Wren Avenue in Gilroy.

Police believe Everhart might be with an adult man known as “King Dre.” He is described as African American.

Everhart was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, and slides.

Anyone with any information about Cali’s disappearance or whereabouts, is asked to please contact the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350.