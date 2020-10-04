Glass Fire: 64,900 acres, 26% contained

article

The Glass Fire, which broke out on Sept. 27 in Napa County and has spread to Sonoma and Lake counties, is now 26 percent contained.

New evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon for areas of Northern Napa County bordered on the West by Highway 29 at Livermore Road, the North by the Lake County Line, the East byAetna Mine Road, and the existing Evacuation Orders to the South.

The fire has now burned 64,900 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire remains active "due to windy conditions, with slope and topographic driven runs," Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. "Critically low fuel moisture, very warm and dry weather conditions are contributing to very active fire behavior. "

Calistoga city officials said Saturday evening that no homes or commercial structures have burned within city limits.

In Napa County, 173 residences have been destroyed since the fire began last Sunday morning, while 120 residences have been destroyed in Sonoma County during the same period. More than 21,600 structures remain threatened.

The following areas were reduced from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning Sunday afternoon:

All areas on the valley floor North of Larkmead Lane to the Calistoga CityLimits, East of Highway 29 and West of Silverado Trail

All areas within the City Limits of the City of Calistoga

All addresses on Rosedale Road and Pickett Road.

All areas on the Napa County valley floor North of Calistoga City limits between Highway 128 and Highway 29, to include the areas of Bennett Lane, Evey Road, Tubbs Lane and Myrtledale Road

Access into these areas are permitted only along Highway 29. Silverado Trail remains closed to vehicle traffic North of Deer Park Road.

Zone 6A1: North of Bennett Valley Road, East the Santa Rosa city limits and the Savannah Trail/Annadel State Park and West of Warm Springs Road, South of Highway 12

Zone 6A2: North of Arnold Drive, East of Warm Springs Road, South and West of Highway 12

Zone 6B3: North of Trinity Road, East and North of Highway 12, West of the Napa County line, South of Nelligan Road/Nuns Canyon Road

Oakmont South

Oakmont North: With the exception of White Oak Drive East of Fairfield Drive

Stonebridge: With the exception of Meadowstone Drive, Meadowbreeze Court, Meadowridge Drive (between the West access to Meadowstone Drive and Pleasant Vista Place)

Stonebridge Road (between 5790 Stonebridge Road and the West access to Meadowstone Drive)

The following areas remain in an Evacuation Order:

All addresses East of Highway 29 between Calistoga City limits and Tubbs Lane, and all addresses on both sides of Highway 29 from Tubbs Lane to the Lake County line

Highway 29 remains closed to vehicle traffic in both directions between Tubbs Lane and the Lake County line

All addresses on Old Lawley Toll Road and Palisades Road

Everything north of Highway 12 between Melita Road and Nuns Canyon Road. Residents living on Nelligan Road/Nuns Canyon Road are able to return home.

Highway 12 from Melita Road to Nuns Canyon Road may be down to one lane in various areas due to infrastructure repairs. Please consider using alternates routes when returning home to Kenwood from the Santa Rosa area.

Pythian (for City of Santa Rosa addresses accessed off Pythian Road)

Melita (all addresses accessed off Melita Road, East of Los Alamos Road)

Calistoga North

Calistoga South / Skyhawk

Pythian (for City of Santa Rosa addresses accessed off Los Alamos Road)

Melita

ROAD CLOSURES:

Existing Road Closures:

Highway 29, North of Tubbs Lane to the Lake County line in both directions remains closed

Silverado Trail between Deer Park Road and Picket Road is closed

Deer Park Road / East of Silverado Tail

All of Ink Grade Road

All of Howell Mountain Road

Pope Valley Road between Pope Valley Cross Road and Aetna Springs Road

All Napa County roads West of Pope Valley Road within the Evacuation Order areas remain closed

Melita Road at Highway 12 (East)

Adobe Canyon Road at Highway 12

Porter Creek Road at Calistoga Road

Petrified Forest Road at Sharp Road

Calistoga Road at Harville Road

Helmick Road at Kinneybrook Drive

Coffin Lane at Highway 12

Egg Farm Road at Highway 12

Goff Road at Highway 12

Shady Acres Road at Highway 12

Knowles Road at Highway 12

Los Gillicos Road at Highway 12

Sunhawk Drive, East of Mystic Point Place

Melita Road, East of Los Alamos Road

Channel Road, East of 6300 Channel Road

Hoyal Drive at Stow Circle

Vaughn Court at Sentinel Court

Featherlight Place at San Ramon Way

Los Alamos Road, North of Scotland Drive

Arrigoni Court

Scotland Drive at Brigadoon Way

Mountain Hawk Drive at Brigadoon Way

Nighthawk Drive at Mountain Hawk Drive

Melita Road, North and South of Highway 12

Pythian Road, North of Highway 12

Brand Road at Highway 12

White Oak Drive, East of Fairfield Drive

Meadow Ridge Drive (between the West access to Meadowstone Drive and Pleasant Vista Place)

Stone Bridge Road (between 5790 Stonebridge Road and the West access to Meadowstone Drive)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.