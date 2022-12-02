Glide partners with major retailer to bring holiday shopping spree to Tenderloin kids

Nala Barker received a gift bag filled with clothing and accessories of her choice as part of Glide Foundation's holiday shopping spree.

Old Navy donated gift cards to 100 children ages, 5 to 11, from low income families to buy store merchandise.

"It actually means a lot to me. I have the money to spend to buy something so my parents don't have to buy clothes for me," said 10-year-old

Sergio Hernandez said on Thursday.

The children said they love being able to pick what they want.

"My favorite thing is shoes. I really like shoes, " said Dwaine Santana.

When asked why he likes shoes, the 8-year-old replied: "It's just my personality."



In years past, the children were able to shop in-person at the Old Navy flagship store downtown and choose $100 worth of merchandise without input from their parents.

But since the pandemic, the children were given gift cards to order online and pick up their items at the store.

But Thursday's rain ed organizers to make a last minute change.

Old Navy delivered shopping bags filled with merchandise to Glide's Family Youth and Childcare Center located in the Tenderloin, the neighborhood where the children live or attend school.

The kids took the pivot in plans in stride.

"If we went, the rain could have like could have gotten us soaking wet and we didn't want that," said Sergio.

This is the eighth year Glide has partnered with Old Navy.

Organizers said the program has survived the pandemic and the rain was only a minor glitch.

"Whatever they need for the holidays. We believe children need the joys of gift and the holiday spirit," said Lanie Igtanloc, director of Glide's Family, Youth and Childcare Center.

The children said they'll save some items for Christmas but there are some items they use right away.

"I look forward to wearing them and going outside to play," said Nala.

The program director said the hope is that next year, the children will be able to go to the Old Navy store in person, shop for their items and receive them the same day.

