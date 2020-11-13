Golden Gate Bridge officials ax 200 jobs instead of toll hike

Golden Gate Bridge officials today voted in favor of laying off workers in lieu of hiking tolls.

Authorities had considered adding to $2 to the toll to help manage a fiscal crisis. The bridge district is losing $2 million a week on average because travel across the landmark has plummeted during the pandemic.

Federal funding that had helped close the gap ends at the end of this month.

Instead of lifting the toll, the officials voted 11 to 5 in favor of laying off more than 200 workers.

The vote included an amendment to revisit the cuts if circumstances change. The layoffs begin January and affect 146 employees as well as eliminating 59 vacant positions.

Right now, drivers with FasTrak pay $7.70 to cross the bridge, and pay-as-you-go drivers pay $8.40.