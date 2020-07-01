Golden Gate Bridge toll increases today

article

The toll on the world famous Golden Gate Bridge increased Wednesday morning.

The toll for FasTrak rose from 35-cents, from $7.35 to $7.70.

The 'Pay-As-You-Go' rate, which includes License Plate Accounts and One-Time Payments, increased 20-cents, from $8.20 to $8.40.

The 'Toll Invoice' rate rose 35-cents, from $8.35 to $8.70, while carpools increased 35-cents from $5.35 to $5.70.

Toll rates for multi-axle vehicles also went up.

Fares for Golden Gate Transit buses and ferries increased as well, as part of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District's 5-year revenue increase plan.

Golden Gate Bridge toll rates

Golden Gate Transit bus fares

Fares for Golden Gate Transit ferries

Officials say the District faces an $87 million deficit.

The pandemic has hit also devastated transportation services.

The District says bridge traffic dropped 70-percent soon after the regional shelter-in-place public health orders went into effect in mid-March, while transit ridership decreased more than 90-percent.