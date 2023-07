Starting Saturday, drivers will pay more to cross the Golden Gate Bridge.

Cars with FasTrak will pay $8.75, and people who get an invoice in the mail will pay a dollar more at a rate of $9.75.

Carpools will pay $6.75, which is an increase of $0.35.

The Golden Gate Ferry will charge $0,25 more to cross the bay, and the San Francisco Bay Ferry is increasing its regular fare by three cents, and special event fares will increase as much as 15 cents.