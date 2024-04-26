Golden Gate Ferry service suspended into next week as repairs under way

article

Golden Gate Ferry service in and out of Sausalito will remain suspended into next week as repairs continue at the Sausalito Ferry Landing, the city said Friday.

The ferry landing has been closed since April 19, when a routine inspection found damage to one of the pier's four piles, according to the city's weekly Sausalito Currents press release.

"Service may resume sometime during the week of April 29," the city said, citing the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, which operates the Golden Gate Ferry.

The closure also affects Blue & Gold Fleet service between San Francisco and Sausalito, according to the city.

Golden Gate Ferry trips have been replaced by Golden Gate Transit bus service while repairs are conducted.

Ferry staff members are stationed at the landing to direct customers during regular operating hours until service resumes, the city said.

