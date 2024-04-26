Expand / Collapse search

Golden Gate Ferry service suspended into next week as repairs under way

By Pete Young
Published  April 26, 2024 6:59pm PDT
Sausalito
Bay City News
article

The M.S. Marin operated on the Sausalito-San Francisco route by Golden Gate Ferry at the Sausalito pier in Sausalito, Calif, on June 29, 2009. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Ramirez)

SAUSALITO, Calif. - Golden Gate Ferry service in and out of Sausalito will remain suspended into next week as repairs continue at the Sausalito Ferry Landing, the city said Friday.

The ferry landing has been closed since April 19, when a routine inspection found damage to one of the pier's four piles, according to the city's weekly Sausalito Currents press release. 

"Service may resume sometime during the week of April 29," the city said, citing the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, which operates the Golden Gate Ferry.

The closure also affects Blue & Gold Fleet service between San Francisco and Sausalito, according to the city.

Golden Gate Ferry trips have been replaced by Golden Gate Transit bus service while repairs are conducted.

Ferry staff members are stationed at the landing to direct customers during regular operating hours until service resumes, the city said.

Featured

Sausalito ferry terminal remains closed after structural issue found
article

Sausalito ferry terminal remains closed after structural issue found

A reopening date for the Sausalito pier still has not been determined after a structural issue was discovered during a routine inspection last week.


 