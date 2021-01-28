Golden Gate Fields: Horse dies training on rain-soaked track

A 3-year-old racehorse died at Golden Gate Fields while training on a rain-soaked track Thursday morning.

Records from the California Horse Racing Board show there was 1.25 inches of rain on the track at the time of the horse named Staredown's death.

It's unclear what exactly led to the horse's death, but some animal rights activists with the group Direct Action Everywhere said the rain could have been a factor.

Staredown marks the first horse death at Golden Gate Fields this season.

Almira Tanner, the activist group's lead organizer, warned Staredown's death would not be the last.

"The people of Albany and Berkeley see the track as a waste of space and an oppressive reminder of the influence of wealth. Please act in the best interests of the horses and the humans and work to close Golden Gate Fields permanently," Tanner said.

Advertisement

There were more than two dozen horse deaths at the track in 2020.