Expand / Collapse search

Golden Gate Fields to open after COVID-19 outbreak

Published 
Coronavirus in California
Associated Press
article

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 2: A general view of the start of the 3rd Race during Summer Races at Golden Gate Fields on Sunday September 2, 2018 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Getty Images)

ALBANY, Calif. - Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Track owner 1/ST Racing said Friday that after extensive testing, the COVID-19 outbreak at the San Francisco Bay area track has decreased to levels that allow for live racing.

Owners won’t be allowed to attend training or racing sessions as the winter meet begins, the track said.

Initially, the track was closed for a week in November to address the issue and then the closure was extended through December.

Golden Gate Fields' stable area houses 1,300 horses.