Golden retriever puppy found stuffed in trash bag in Santa Cruz: sheriff

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office is trying to figure out how a puppy was left stranded on the side of a road in Santa Cruz a few weeks ago.

A passing driver spotted the golden retriever mix near the Buena Vista overpass on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz nine days ago.

Investigators said the 4-month-old puppy was stuffed in a trash bag and looked severely injured and underweight.

The dog is recovering at the Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital, officials said.

Photos from the veterinary show the puppy looking alert at the hospital nestled next to a pillow.



