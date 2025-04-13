Expand / Collapse search

Golden State Valkyries hiring for new mascot

By
Published  April 13, 2025 9:25pm PDT
Golden State Valkyries
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 6: A detail photo of a Golden State Valkyries Jersey during the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft on December 6, 2024 at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges a

Expand

SAN FRANCISCO - Strong in non-verbal communication skills with some dance moves? You could be the Valkyries' newest mascot.

The Golden State Valkyries are scouting for their mascot, the WNBA shared on Thursday, as they get ready for their inaugural season.

The newest Bay Area professional sports team said they're looking for someone who is "enthusiastic, fun, and knows how to put on a performance."

The position is part-time, according to the job posting, and will be based in San Francisco, with travel throughout the Bay Area and Sacramento.

The mascot will perform at home games during the regular season and playoffs, alongside team events, and at community appearances.

Those interested can apply here.

Featured

An unlikely first meeting with Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase
article

An unlikely first meeting with Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase

KTVU sports reporter Bailey O'Carroll had a chance to reconnect with Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase. They first met when O'Carroll was in high-school with lofty dreams of becoming an NBA coach. Ten years later, they reunited but in their new roles as women with careers in sports.

The Source: Golden State Valkyries

Golden State ValkyriesSan FranciscoNews