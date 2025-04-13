Golden State Valkyries hiring for new mascot

article

Strong in non-verbal communication skills with some dance moves? You could be the Valkyries' newest mascot.

The Golden State Valkyries are scouting for their mascot, the WNBA shared on Thursday, as they get ready for their inaugural season.

The newest Bay Area professional sports team said they're looking for someone who is "enthusiastic, fun, and knows how to put on a performance."

The position is part-time, according to the job posting, and will be based in San Francisco, with travel throughout the Bay Area and Sacramento.

The mascot will perform at home games during the regular season and playoffs, alongside team events, and at community appearances.

Those interested can apply here.

