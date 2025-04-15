Golden State Valkyries make WNBA draft picks

The Brief The team selected Justė Jocytė from Lithuania, Shyanne Sellers from Maryland, and Kaitlyn Chen from Connecticut. The Valkyries begin the 2025 season on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks.



The Golden State Valkyries on Monday night added three new high-performing players ahead of the team's inaugural season.

The team selected Justė Jocytė from Lithuania with the 5th overall pick, Shyanne Sellers from Maryland at 17th overall, and Kaitlyn Chen from Connecticut with the 30th overall pick.

Big picture view:

Jocytė's selection caused some surprise, but Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin said the player was always her number one choice and that her addition to the team will provide a huge boost the franchise.

"Justé is one of the best scorers and winners in this draft, and despite being just 19 years old she brings a lot of experience playing at the highest level. She’s very mature offensively, plays with a lot of composure and makes the right plays," Nyanin said. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome her to the Bay Area."

Jocytė is a 6-0 guard who plays for Lyon ASVEL Féminin in France’s top division, and made her Lithuanian National Team debut at 13 years old during the 2019 FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship.

Jocytė has high-level shooting abilities off-the-dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations, and she "excels at creating offensive opportunities" for herself and her teammates, the Valkyries said.

Sellers, 6-2 guard, comes from Maryland where she became the first player in program history to record 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists. She also earned back-to-back All-Big Ten First Team honors to cap off her collegiate career, and was recently named an All-American Honorable Mention by the Associated Press.

The team said Sellers brings versatility on both sides of the ball and can guard multiple positions at a high level.

"Sellers is a very well-rounded player both offensively and defensively," Nyanin said. "In addition, she has high basketball IQ, reads the game well and is a willing passer. Her versatility and infectious positive energy will make our team better. "

Chen was the 2023 Ivy League Player of the Year for Princeton where she played three seasons and averaged 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. The team holds her in high regard for her transition scoring, leveraging her speed to create scoring opportunities and being a tough defender who fights through screens.

"We're excited to add Kaitlyn to our training camp roster. Her speed, defensive tenacity, and willingness to give 100% impressed us in this process," Nyanin said. "As a national champion and three-time Ivy League Tournament MVP, she's proven she can elevate her game when it matters most. We look forward to helping her develop and adjust to the pro level while leveraging her strengths in transition and team defense."

What's next:

The Valkyries begin the 2025 season on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Chase Center.

The Golden State Valkyries are the WNBA affiliate of the NBA Golden State Warriors, and were announced as the 13th WNBA franchise in October 2023.