Golden State Warriors announce new general manager

The Golden State Warriors announced on Friday that Mike Dunleavy, Jr. has been promoted to general manager.

Dunleavy previously served as the Warriors’ vice president of basketball operations for the past two years and as assistant general manager before that.

He played in the NBA for 15 years, with a four-year stint for the Warriors from 2002 to 2007. Dunleavy was drafted by the Warriors as the third overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft after a three-year college basketball career with Duke University.

The announcement comes after Bob Myers, the former president and general manager who was the architect of four NBA championships, stepped down last month.

Myers hired Dunleavy as a scout in 2018.

Mike Dunleavy started the game at point guard for the Golden State Warriors as coach Don Nelson shook up the starting line up against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night Nov. 3, 2006 in Oakland, Calif.

Dunleavy's name quickly surfaced as a potential candidate after Myers' resignation.

"We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department," said Joe Lacob, Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO. "He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility."