Good samaritan killed in overnight Peninsula crash

article

A good samartian was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Mateo early Friday morning, CHP said.

A vehicle crashed near the 3rd Avenue off-ramp just before 2 a.m..

The CHP said a man driving by the wreck, stopped to help, but was hit and killed by a separate car.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The CHP reports one driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

A sig-alert was issued for the crash, and all 5 southbound lanes were closed.

But the CHP was able to reopen lanes 4 and 5 about an hour after the initial crash.