Goodwill closing 8 East Bay stores, announces layoffs

Goodwill Industries on Friday announced the immediate closure of eight of its stores in the East Bay and that it’s laying off 61 employees due to the pandemic’s economic impact.

"We have had to make a difficult decision for economic reasons," said Mike Keenan, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay. "Our employees are our first priority and we will continue to do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and fulfill the Goodwill mission in our remaining stores and facilities."

The stores closing in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties include locations in Livermore, Oakley, Dixon, Oakland, Vallejo, Dublin, Berkeley and Albany.

Employees will receive a separation package that includes a week of pay, a month of health benefits and career assistance services, Goodwill Industries said.

The familiar nonprofit that sells second-hand wares and clothing, said its stores have been closed for much of the pandemic.

Here is a detailed list of the store closures. 17 other Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay stores will remain open.

Goodwill Livermore

1374 Railroad Ave

Livermore Arcade Shopping Center

Livermore CA 94550

Goodwill Oakley

2043 Main Street

Cypress Shopping Center

Oakley CA 94561

Goodwill Dixon

1700 N 1st St

Dixon CA 95620

Goodwill Durant Square

10800 International Blvd

Oakland CA 94603

Goodwill Vallejo

129 Plaza Drive

Gateway Plaza

Vallejo CA 94590

Goodwill Dublin

7232 Regional St

Dublin CA 94568

Goodwill Berkeley

2058 University Ave

Berkeley CA 94704

Goodwill Albany

505 San Pablo Ave

Albany CA 94706