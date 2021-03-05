Goodwill closing 8 East Bay stores, announces layoffs
OAKLAND, Calif. - Goodwill Industries on Friday announced the immediate closure of eight of its stores in the East Bay and that it’s laying off 61 employees due to the pandemic’s economic impact.
"We have had to make a difficult decision for economic reasons," said Mike Keenan, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay. "Our employees are our first priority and we will continue to do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and fulfill the Goodwill mission in our remaining stores and facilities."
The stores closing in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties include locations in Livermore, Oakley, Dixon, Oakland, Vallejo, Dublin, Berkeley and Albany.
Employees will receive a separation package that includes a week of pay, a month of health benefits and career assistance services, Goodwill Industries said.
The familiar nonprofit that sells second-hand wares and clothing, said its stores have been closed for much of the pandemic.
Here is a detailed list of the store closures. 17 other Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay stores will remain open.
Goodwill Livermore
1374 Railroad Ave
Livermore Arcade Shopping Center
Livermore CA 94550
Goodwill Oakley
2043 Main Street
Cypress Shopping Center
Oakley CA 94561
Goodwill Dixon
1700 N 1st St
Dixon CA 95620
Goodwill Durant Square
10800 International Blvd
Oakland CA 94603
Goodwill Vallejo
129 Plaza Drive
Gateway Plaza
Vallejo CA 94590
Goodwill Dublin
7232 Regional St
Dublin CA 94568
Goodwill Berkeley
2058 University Ave
Berkeley CA 94704
Goodwill Albany
505 San Pablo Ave
Albany CA 94706