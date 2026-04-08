San-Mateo based GoPro plans layoffs affecting nearly a quarter of workforce

The Brief GoPro plans to lay off about 145 employees, roughly 23% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring effort. The cuts, announced in an SEC filing, are aimed at reducing costs and improving operating efficiency. The layoffs are expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and will cost the company up to $15 million.



GoPro plans to cut nearly a quarter of its workforce this year as part of a restructuring effort to reduce costs, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The San Mateo-based company said Tuesday it will lay off about 145 employees by the end of 2026.

Details of the restructuring plan

What we know:

In the filing, GoPro said its board of directors approved the restructuring plan to "reduce operating costs and drive stronger operating leverage."

The company said the layoffs represent about 23% of its workforce, based on 631 employees at the end of the first quarter.

The job cuts are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

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Cost and timeline

GoPro estimates the restructuring plan will cost between $11.5 million and $15 million.

Part of broader cost-cutting efforts

The move comes less than two years after the company reduced its workforce by about 15%, signaling continued efforts to streamline operations.