Gov. Newsom endorses Evan Low as Dist. 16 congressional candidate

Governor Newsom announced Monday that he's endorsing Evan Low in Silicon Valley's congressional race for District 16.

"We are about seven days away from election day. Only about 25% of voters returned their ballots in this congressional district," said Evan Low, State Assembly member for Dist. 26 and candidate for Congressional District 16.

Low says he expects many voters in Silicon Valley will turn out on November 5th to cast their ballots. The race has been contentions, including a recount of primary votes. On Monday, Gov. Newsom announced his endorsement of Low and Low believes his experience set him apart.

"That’s why Gov. Newsom has also endorsed my candidacy because I’ve worked with him in the state legislature for 10 years and my opponent has zero state legislative experience. So, I’m grateful that Gov. Newsom has given me a stamp of approval," said Low.

In response to Newsom’s endorsement, Low’s opponent, former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, released a statement saying in part:

"Sam is endorsed by the Mercury News, San Francisco Chronicle, San Mateo Daily Journal, Palo Alto Daily Post, and hundreds of local leaders. Those who know Assemblymember Low best support Sam too," Gil Rubinstein, Liccardo campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.

"So, it’s really curious that Gavin Newsom made such a late endorsement, and it’s definitely going to have less of an impact than if he had made that decision weeks or months ago," said Melissa Michelson, Menlo College political science professor.

Early voting began on Oct. 7 across the state. Michelson says the District 16 race has been highly contested, mainly because the seat has been held by one person, Anna Eshoo, for decades.

"It’s pretty clear, whoever succeeds her will probably be able to stay in that seat if they want to for decades," said Michelson.

Michelson says because both Low and Liccardo are Democrats, people may want to dig a little deeper into the issues in District 16 before they cast their votes.



