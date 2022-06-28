Gov. Newsom reportedly plans to buy cable television ads in Florida

Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly plans to buy ads on cable television in Florida.

According to the SFGate, Newsom will spend about $105,000 on ads that will run on Fox News channel in Florida, starting July 4.

The paper says the governor's office could release the ads in California later this week.

What the ads are about haven't yet been detailed.

MORE: California Gov. Gavin Newsom for president?

The governor has said he isn't interested in higher office, but some observers say this appears to be an effort to raise his national profile.

This story was written in Oakland, Calif.