Gov. Newsom to preside over opening over California's largest mass vaccination site

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is heading to the South Bay on Tuesday morning to preside over the opening of the largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the state.

Newsom, other dignitaries, and healthcare professions will hold a news conference around 8:45 a.m. opening the new site at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The 80,000 seat home of the 49ers becomes the largest such site in California.

The Santa Clara County Department of Health will oversee operations.

They say vaccinations will take place inside the stadium, and cater towards people who are busy during the day but free in the evening hours.

But they’re also looking at ways to set-up a drive-thru line for speedier delivery.

Initially, 5,000 vaccinations per day, for those 65 and older will be administered beginning Tuesday afternoon.

But the plan is to ramp up to 15,000 a day.

"That is an extraordinary challenge," said San Jose State University biotechnologist Dr. Mark Schwartz. "And I’m not sure that when we started we really understood the magnitude and the challenge of getting the vaccine to the right places with the skill people need to administer the vaccine and monitor the patients. And record it. And do all this in a timely manner. And I think we just realized we open the flood gates. We can’t do it with a laser pointer. We have to open the flood gates."

The fly in the ointment is the supply of vaccine, which continues to be a problem.