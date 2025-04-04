Newsom urges California-made products to be exempt from Trump tariff retaliation

The Brief Gov. Newsom implored international companies not to retaliate with counter-Trump tariffs on California products. He said retaliatory tariffs would especially hurt small business exporters and farmers. Newsom critics said he should focus on making things in California and fixing homelessness.



Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday released a 30-second video saying how much he values global trade, imploring international companies not to retaliate with counter-tariffs on products made in California.

California values international trade

"Donald Trump's tariffs do not represent all Americans, particularly those that I represent here," Newsom said in his video. "We value international trade. We value our manufacturing base. We look forward to strengthening those ties."

Retaliatory tariffs will also have an outsized impact on California businesses, particularly more than 60,000 small business exporters, as well as farmers and ranchers, Newsom's office said.

The Newsom administration is worried that California's almond industry, a major agricultural exporter, will lose billions of dollars as nations like China, India and the European Union move to impose retaliatory tariffs.

"I want to remind our international trading partners, California is a stable trading partner," Newsom said. "And we hope you consider that as you consider California-made products."

Sources in Newsom's administration told Fox News Digital Thursday night the announcement was a direct response to President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff plan, which sets out a baseline duty of 10% on all imports to the U.S. and some higher percentages for other top traders.

Critics respond: Focus on manufacturing, homelessness

The White House had a quick response to Newsom's video on Friday.

"Gavin Newsom should focus on out-of-control homelessness, crime, regulations, and unaffordability in California, "White House spokesperson Kush Desai told Fox News Digital, "instead of trying his hand at international dealmaking."

Others were also swift to criticize Newsom, as well.

"You know what would actually be productive and great?" Julie Hamill responded to Newsom's post. "If you improved domestic production IN CALIFORNIA. Let's build manufacturing operations here. In order to do this, we would need business friendly laws and regs, which will never happen under your leadership. How many domestic manufacturing operations have fled California under your reign?"

New opportunities for 5th-largest economy

Newsom wasn't specific about his plans, but he did say he asked his administration to seek out new opportunities to "expand trade."

California boasts of being the fifth-largest economy in the world, a vital engine for much of U.S. economic growth, with a gross domestic product of $3.9 trillion.

California’s economy and workers rely heavily on trade with Mexico, Canada, and China.

Over 40% of California's imports come from these countries, Newsom's office said, totaling $203 billion of the more than $491 billion in goods imported by California in 2024.

The tariffs will also affect access to important construction materials critical to rebuilding after the Los Angeles fires, including timber and wood, steel and aluminum, and the most important components of drywall, according to Newsom.

Newsom touted his international strategies.

During his time in office, he said California has signed 38 international agreements with 28 different foreign partners.

