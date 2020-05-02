Governor Gavin Newsom signs remote marriage license order

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order this week allowing state residents to obtain marriage licenses remotely due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The order, which Newsom signed Thursday, will allow couples to obtain a marriage license from their county clerk via video conference provided that both members of the couple are state residents and that they can both present a valid form of identification on the video call. The clerk will then email the licenses to the couple.

The state will also recognize marriages performed over video call as long as both members of the couple are present and there is at least one witness to the live ceremony.

The executive order will remain in effect for the next 60 days, according to Newsom's office.