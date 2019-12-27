Grapevine reopens hours after being shutdown due to heavy snow, ice

Traffic is slowly starting to move again along the I-5 near the Grapevine.

Around 9 a.m. the California Highway Patrol announced that most of the snow had cleared and officers were beginning to escort traffic, both north and south, along the pass.

The Grapevine shutdown Christmas night after a strong winter storm that dumped snow in the area.

The 5 Freeway was off limits to all drivers between Parker Road in Castaic and Grapevine Road in Kern County, according to Caltrans.

Rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

· 2.91 inches in Pasadena

· 2.2 inches in Woodland Hills

· 2.06 inches in Northridge and Van Nuys

· 1.93 inches in Pomona

· 1.84 inches at Long Beach Airport

· 1.82 inches in Sandberg

· 1.66 inches in Saugus

· 1.65 inches in Culver City

· 1.57 inches in Burbank

· 1.51 inches in Chatsworth

· 1.46 inches at Los Angeles International Airport.



The rain and snow impacted traffic throughout Southern California. Hundreds of travelers were stranded for hours at the Cajon Pass in the Mojave Desert as a result of snowy conditions. The pass was reopened about 2:15 p.m. Farther north on Interstate 15, the freeway was closed in both directions between Baker and Primm -- across the Nevada state line -- because of icy conditions and multiple crashes, causing motorists heading to and from Las Vegas to make other plans, according to Caltrans.

I-15 between Baker and Primm reopened in both directions around 9 a.m., Caltrans says.

Another storm was forecast to bring rain to Southern California on Monday.