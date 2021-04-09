Expand / Collapse search

Crews contain grass fire that prompted lane closures on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif - Crews with the Oakland fire department quickly contained a grass fire burning near I-580 near Keller & Mountain Blvd.

Crews responded to the report of a brush fire around 12:10 p.m. and located a tree and various shrubbery ablaze.

By 1 p.m., the blaze was declared under control.

The California Highway Patrol has closed the two right lanes in the westbound direction of I-580 for the time being.

A SigAlert has been issued for the traffic impacts.

The blaze was first reported around 12:10 p.m. Friday.