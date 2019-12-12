Gravel spills over highway in Palo Alto after crash

A major highway in Palo Alto was shut down for hours on Thursday morning after a gravel truck slammed into a sedan, which had crashed moments earlier into a center divide, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Officer Art Montiel said the double-crash was reported about 1:45 a.m.

First, the driver of a red sedan crashed into the center divide of U.S. Highway 101 south of the San Antonio Road exit.

Shortly after, a gravel truck slammed into the sedan, spilling small rocks all over the road.

Both vehicles were damaged, especially the sedan, where the driver had to be extricated by firefighters.

Luckily, Montiel said, there was only one minor injury. The sedan driver was arrested and taken to Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

All lanes reopened about 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the sedan was arrested by the CHP. Dec. 12, 2019

Firefighters assess the damage of a two-car wreck on US Highway 101 in Palo Alto. Dec. 12, 2019

A gravel truck slammed into a sedan on US Highway 101 in Palo Alto. Dec. 12, 2019