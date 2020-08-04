Great America to remain closed for rest of 2020 over COVID-19

article

Great America announced on Tuesday that it would remain closed through the rest of the year due to ongoing challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Park officials said the uncertainty surrounding the virus in the Bay Area region along with the shortened calendar days as the park has been closed for months, has led to the decision.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season," said the park's Vice President and General Manager Manny Gonzalez.

Officials said 2020 season passes are valid through 2021. Single-day tickets will be valid through September 6, 2021.

