Greg Papa, 'voice of the 49ers,' diagnosed with cancer

The Brief Greg Papa, 62, announced on Friday that he's battling cancer. The longtime KNBR host and play-by-play announcer for the 49ers is stepping away from broadcasting to focus on treatment and recovery.



Greg Papa, a Bay Area radio legend and the "voice of the San Francisco 49ers," has been diagnosed with cancer.

He's stepping away for a bit

What we know:

The longtime KNBR host shared the news Friday, saying he is stepping away from broadcasting to focus on treatment. He did not disclose the type of cancer.

"Hi there, everyone — Greg Papa here, host of KNBR The Sports Leader's ‘Papa & Silver’ and voice of the San Francisco 49ers," the 62-year-old said. "I want to share some personal news with Bay Area sports fans and my friends and colleagues. I have been diagnosed with cancer and am currently undergoing treatment."

Papa said he looks forward to returning and being back on the airwaves.

The 49ers, for whom Papa has served as play-by-play announcer since 2019, wished him a speedy recovery.

"The 49ers family extends our unwavering love and support to Greg Papa and his family following a recent cancer diagnosis," the team said. "We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the radio booth."

Before joining the 49ers, Papa served as the voice of the Raiders for more than two decades.