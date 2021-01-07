Calls for Trump’s removal from office grow, 2nd impeachment possible

One day after the violent attack on the Capitol, President Trump reversed his position on losing the election and the rioters, calling for the nation to heal and reconcile as he faces growing calls for his removal.

"I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol," said President Trump.

The President took to Twitter on Thursday, one day after the horror played out in Washington D.C., condemning his supporters who stormed the Capitol.

"To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country and to those who broke the law, you will pay," said Trump.

The president's Twitter account was temporarily suspended one day earlier for violating the platform's policy when he condoned violence and told his riotous supporters that he loved them and that they were "special" people.

Many congressional leaders and President-elect Joe Biden blamed the President for Wednesday’s violence.

"The past four years we’ve had a president who has made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law clear," said Biden.

Several top aides resigned including Cabinet members Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Top lawmakers discussed forcibly removing the President from office.

"If the Vice President and Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach," said Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would strip the president of his power. Pelosi threatened to impeach the president a second time.

"He’s a very dangerous person who should not continue in office," said Pelosi. "This is urgent."

Many Democrats and even some of the president’s allies are concerned about the next two weeks.

"The president wields significant power," said Santa Clara University Law Professor Deep Gulasekaram. "He controls the military apparatus. He controls the law enforcement apparatus. He controls the pardon power. Thirteen days is a lot of time to misuse or abuse that power."

In order to invoke the 25th Amendment, it requires agreement from the majority of the cabinet and the vice president. It’s move that many have said Pence is unlikely to support.

Many Democratic lawmakers are pursuing impeachment including Bay Area representatives, who have cosponsored articles of impeachment to be filed in the house on Monday.

"You have to vote on the articles of impeachment, which takes some time. You have to have the Senate schedule a trial. You have to have a trial. All those things could be done in an expedited schedule within the next two weeks, but it will take some time," said Gulasekaram.

If the president is impeached again, he would be the first president to be impeached twice and he may not be able to hold an office ever again.