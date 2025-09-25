The Morgan Hill Unified School District and San Jose State University on Thursday are announcing a partnership to guarantee all eligible high school graduates a spot at the public state school next fall.

Starting in 2026, if you're a graduate of the Morgan Hill district and you have at least a 2.5 GPA and you've taken all your required classes, you'll be guaranteed a spot at SJSU.

It's part of a new program called "Guaranteed Pathway."

Other California state schools, like Cal State East Bay and Sonoma State University, have in the past year offered something similar for high school students in the East and North Bay.

San Jose State and Morgan Hill school district officials say the goal is to expand opportunities and access for students to go to a four-year university.

But sociologists and higher education experts say this is also part of a demographic shift.

There's projected to be a sharp decline in the number of high school graduates, starting this year and continuing through the year 2041.

If you think back to 17 or 18 years ago, 2008 was the Great Recession, and people started having fewer children and the birthrate never went back up to its earlier levels.

That's put pressure on colleges and universities across the country to find ways to attract more students.