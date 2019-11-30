Guardsmen Christmas tree lot opens in San Francisco

With a rainy weekend underway, there’s no better place to pick up a Christmas tree than at the biggest indoor tree lot in Northern California.

The Guardsmen Tree Lot at Fort Mason’s Festival Pavilion opened Saturday morning to customers in San Francisco.

It’s a tradition that dates back decades and it’s said to be the largest indoor Christmas tree lot in Northern California with 6,000 trees brought in from Oregon and Washington.

It’s a great place for people looking for the perfect tree like San Francisco resident Charlton Gholson, “It’s got to have some heft to it, a nice shape is ideal,” he said while shopping for a tree with his family.

Customer Elizabeth Enderle said, “It’s got to be even, it’s got to be tall enough to cover the window.”

There are a lot of options at this lot, but that’s not the reason it’s special. All money made from sales helps pay for summer camp and school tuition for kids in need in the Bay Area.

“We send over 2,500 kids a year to summer camp and another couple hundred to private schools,” said volunteer Billy Davis.

Advertisement

Davis is one hundreds of volunteers for the three week event that’s all donation based. The volunteers make the job for customers easy. Once you pick your tree they carry it to the front, cut it, net it and tie it to your car.

With bouncy houses, a bar, food and photo booth there’s something for the whole family to do.

The tree lot is open until December 19th from 9am to 9pm. It’s closed December 18th for a special event.