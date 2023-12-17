Gun accidentally fires in Sacramento mall, causing lockdown, panic

Sacramento police say a gun accidentally went off inside a busy mall, creating panic among holiday shoppers.

It happened Saturday night at the Arden Fair Mall.

Police responded to reports of an "active shooter," immediately locked down the mall and many terrified shoppers raced outside, or hid inside stores.

Investigators say one 22-year-old man suffered minor injuries, possibly as a result of shrapnel from the bullet that was fired.

Police are still looking for a man seen on surveillance tape accidentally firing the gun, then running out of the mall.

