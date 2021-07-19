Gunfire outside Walnut Creek lounge leaves 25-year-old man dead, several others injured

Investigators are searching for the suspects in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Walnut Creek that left one man dead and three others injured.

The violence broke out at the Spoontonic Lounge on SOS Drive, a short street between Main Street and Interstate Highway 680. Several ambulances rushed victims from the scene early Sunday morning. Walnut Creek police say around 1:30 a.m. someone opened fire, hitting four people.

Nearby businesses said the lounge has long been a source of consternation.

"They have people who are doing things that they shouldn’t be doing. And there’s no supervision," said Paul Marinaccio, who works at the neighboring Napa Auto Parts store.

Contra Costa County Coroner’s office identified the homicide victim on Monday as Lutfi Abbushi. The 25-year-old was a resident of San Pablo. His murder marks the third homicide in Walnut Creek this year.

On June 18, a man was shot to death inside his car his alleged killer was arrested the same day in Martinez.

"Anytime there’s a shooting in Walnut Creek it’s a concern for us. We take it very seriously," said Acting Police Captain Andy Brown.

Earlier this year, a homeless man was bludgeoned to death, marking the city’s first murder of 2021. The three homicides are triple the city’s annual average.

"In Walnut Creek, I never heard of any crime before now. This city is a very safe city," said Krishna Sharma, a nearby restaurant employee.

Social media posts after the crime echo a common sentiment — Walnut Creek is changing.

"It’s incredibly unfortunate what that little corner of Walnut Creek is attracting," wrote one woman. "When I moved to Walnut Creek 15 years ago there (was) very little violence and no murders," another person wrote.

The Spoontonic Lounge’s Instagram page boasts the "cheapest drinks, best bartenders, and coolest security." It’s unknown how much security was on hand when violence erupted Sunday morning.

"It’s sad. It’s hard to say what we can do (and) what can be done. We got to start at the bottom and start reworking things and change how people think," said Marinaccio.

Walnut Creek police have not released suspect descriptions or vehicle information. Anyone with information is urged to call police.