Arrest made in fatal shooting of driver in Walnut Creek

One person has been arrested in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Walnut Creek.

The suspect's name was not released, but authorities tracked the vehicle used in the shooting to a home in Martinez.

Walnut Creek police received a 911 call late Thursday night at around 10:56 p.m. regarding multiple gunshots heard in the area of Ygnacio Valley Road and North California Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found the driver of a white Hyundai sedan suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the victim was a resident of Vallejo, but would not release his identity. At this time, it's unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

