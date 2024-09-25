Gunman hijacks LA bus, passenger killed: authorities

The Brief A bus was hijacked by a gunman in South LA; one passenger was killed. Some passengers were able to get off the bus during the pursuit. After multiple spike strip deployments, the bus stopped on Alameda Street and the suspect arrested.



Officials said a passenger was killed after a gunman hijacked and took hostages on an MTA bus early Wednesday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators said it all began around 1 a.m. on S. Figueroa Street and Imperial Highway in South LA’s Vermont Vista neighborhood when the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a shooting.

A short time later, officers became notified of a bus that was hijacked going southbound on Figueroa Street.

Video from the scene shows the moments when LAPD officers were on a slow-speed pursuit of the bus while the bus driver was being held hostage by a man armed with a gun. Investigators said some passengers were able to exit the bus during the pursuit.

Following multiple spike strip deployments, the bus eventually stopped on Alameda Street, between 6th and 7th streets, with four people inside – the suspect, the bus driver and two passengers.

SWAT crews deployed flash bangs aiming to get the suspect to surrender. That’s when investigators said the bus driver was pulled to safety.

As the hostage situation continued to unfold, the passenger who was shot was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness said the bus driver kept his composure throughout the incident.

Eventually, the suspect was arrested at the scene. His name has not been released. A motive has also not been revealed.

"Metro is grateful for the LAPD's swift action regarding this morning's bus hijacking incident and is grateful the operator was unharmed. Metro is providing the operator with the support he needs," Metro said in a statement. "This is still an active investigation being led by the LAPD."