Guy Fieri among celebrity chefs feeding Kincade Fire evacuees, firefighters

The "Mayor of Flavortown" and celebrity chef Guy Fieri was back in the North Bay this week doing what he does best— whipping it up in the kitchen. But this time for a special group of people who've endured a lot over the past week.

He teamed up with other Bay Area chefs to feed Kincade Fire evacuees and first responders at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

He and his fellow group of chefs have been helping evacuees and first responders during wildfires for several years, including the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County

Fieri said he's willing to provide lunches and dinners to them for as long as they need it.