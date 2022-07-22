H.E.R. cast as first Black-Filipina Belle for 'Beauty and the Beast'

Ma chère Mademoiselle, welcome a new guest to the "Beauty and the Beast" cast: H.E.R.

The renowned 25-year-old R&B singer and Bay Area local has been cast as Belle in ABC's upcoming "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," ABC announced Wednesday.

"I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy," H.E.R. stated, whose real name is Gabriella Wilson. "The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!"

Wilson, who is originally from Vallejo, has won five Grammy Awards and an Academy Award, among other honors. In 2019, she was named Outstanding Female Artist at the NAACP Image Awards. This fall in the UK, H.E.R. will continue touring with Coldplay.

"I have always wanted to be a Disney princess," Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson also shared her excitement to be working with directors Hamish Hamilton (Super Bowl halftime shows, Academy Awards, MTV VMAs) and Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights").

"It is very surreal and I couldn't be more grateful," the artist said in a statement.

The 30th celebration will air on Dec. 15.