Half Moon Bay motorcyclist dies in crash with pickup truck

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in unincorporated San Mateo County Saturday has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office as Joaquin Dominik Jimenez Alvarado, 28, of Half Moon Bay.

The fatal collision between the motorcycle and a pickup truck took place at Highway 1 and Mirada Road around 5:45 p.m., according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The collision shut down Highway 1 northbound and southbound for more than four hours, Sgt. Philip Hallworth said.

