Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off gets underway

Half Moon Bay's pumpkin weighing competition gets underway on Monday and there is talk that a new world record could be broken if a pumpkin weighs more than 2,700 pounds.

Dozens of competitors lined up early in the morning and they came from all over the region.

They all want a shot at winning and to do that, their pumpkins will have to weight at least 2,000 pounds.

Last year's winning pumpkin clocked in at 2,190 pounds.

Normally, the pumpkin weigh off is the first of a number of events this week in Half Moon Bay leading up to the pumpkin festival this weekend, which is marking its 50th anniversary.

Cameron Palmer, festival committee president, explained there is a lot of work that goes into the festival to make sure it runs smoothly.

"We want the event to be safe, so we do a lot of meeting and pre-planning to make that happen," he said.