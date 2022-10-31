Halloween freebies, deals: Here's where you can get free food on October 31

While Americans are expected to spend a record amount of money on Halloween 2022, buying trick-or-treat candy, costumes, and spooky decorations, there are also some places where customers can save on food.

On average, the National Retail Federation’s annual survey found that U.S. consumers planned to spend about $100 this year, on par with 2021’s Halloween record of $103. Nearly 70% of people said they planned to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, and more than half said they would decorate their homes.

FILE IMAGE - A carving pumpkin is seen illuminated by candle lights placed inside of it on Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As the Halloween excitement and spending return to pre-pandemic levels, there are several restaurants and stores offering free food and deals on Monday, Oct. 31.

A history of Halloween candy: Trends and costs through the years

Here are some of the Halloween freebies and discounts:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards and Speed Rewards members a "buy one, get one free" deal on any large pizza on Oct. 31. Members can also get a large pizza for $5 through Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Applebee's

All day on Oct. 31, the restaurant chain is offering free boneless wings and free delivery on any purchase of $30 or more when ordered online at Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app. Customers must use the code "SPOOKY22" at checkout.

Burger King

Burger King's Ghost Pepper Whopper with Orange Bun is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Burger King)

Burger King fans who suspect paranormal activity in their house can cash in on a spooky deal. The fast-food chain added a "Home of the Ghosts" feature into the BK App, and Royal Perks Members who use the feature through Oct. 31 will get an offer for two Ghost Pepper Whoppers and all fries for $10.

Chipotle

Chipotle’s longest-running tradition, Boorito, will return as an in-person event at U.S. restaurants on October 31. (Chipotle)

Chipotle’s longest-running tradition — the Boorito Halloween costume promotion — is back this year on Oct. 31. Customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit a U.S. location dressed up in costume can get a $6 entree. The deal starts at 3 p.m. local time and runs until the restaurant closes.

Dunkin’

The chain rolled out its new Dunkin’ Rewards program (previously called DD Perks), and members can get a free 10-count order of Munchkins, Bagel Minis, or Donut Hole Treats, with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage through Oct. 31. Dunkin’ Rewards members can also earn a free breakfast sandwich with any full-priced medium or larger beverage purchase.

IHOP

IHOP is offering a free "Scary Face" pancake between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Oct. 31. The offer is only for kids 12 and under with the purchase of an adult entree — and is for dine-in only.

Insomnia Cookies

The cookie chain is giving a free classic cookie to anyone who shows up in a Halloween costume on Oct. 31. No purchase is necessary.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut on Monday, Oct. 31 to anyone who is dressed up in a Halloween costume. (Photo: Business Wire)

On Oct. 31, any customer who visits a Krispy Kreme location dressed in a Halloween costume can get a free doughnut of choice — and no purchase is necessary.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In is offering a 50-cent corn dog on Oct. 31, while supplies last. Dogs can also get a free Wag Cup treat with any SONIC App purchase.

Wendy's

The fast-food chain is celebrating HalloWEENDY’s by offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase to customers who order through the Wendy’s mobile app.

RELATED: McDonald’s iconic Boo Buckets return for Halloween

This story was reported from Cincinnati.