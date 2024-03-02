'Hands Off Rafah': Protesters gather in SF's Embarcadero Plaza in support of Palestine

Protests in support of Palestine have popped up in dozens of cities across the country, including here in the Bay Area.

Hundreds of protesters flocked to Embarcadero Plaza Saturday in San Francisco as part of a worldwide "Hands Off Rafah" demonstration.



The Market Street gathering was led by the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

Signs expressed support for the Palestinian people and called for the end of U.S. aid to Israel's military. At one point, a protester pulled down the American flag flying on a nearby pole.

Earlier Saturday, the U.S. delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza, but protesters say the president needs to take more action.