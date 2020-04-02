Hard-hit East Oakland school gets special meals delivered

article

Students at an East Oakland school whose parents have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus stay-at-home order will be getting special meals delivered starting on Thursday to their campus.

Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki said the students at Esperanza Elementary School will have a new Grab and Go service of their own.

The district's nutrition services department will be delivering hundreds of breakfasts, lunches and dinners to students and their families there.

The meals will be will be run out of the district’s newly restored food truck operated by David Isenberg from Ralph Bunche Academy. Families will also receive bags of groceries courtesy of the Alameda County Community Food Bank, and adult meals prepared by the World Central Kitchen.

The special meal service comes after the Chronicle first reported that entire school community has suffered a huge collective setback because of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 80% of the families have had one parent lose their job because of the shelter in place order and more than 60% have both parents out of work.

"This is, of course, emblematic of what is happening at schools across the city," Sasaki said.

The district has already been providing Grab and Go meals to 12 other sites.

Students at these sites are also receiving help from the Golden State Warriors in the form of tote bags, which families can use to carry away the food. The team has given nearly 4,000 bags to the program.

The restoration was paid for by Oakland’s Numi Tea Company.

Since the news about Esperanza surfaced this week, staff members also began raising money to buy groceries and other household items for them. If you wish to donate, click here.

OUSD's newly restored food truck will serve Esperanza Elementary on April 2, 2020.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU.