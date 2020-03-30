East Oakland school raising funds for families hit hard by COVID-19 crisis

article

The coronavirus crisis has uprooted lives all across the country and with millions of Americans now unemployed, families are struggling to get by.

The impact has rocked an East Oakland school community and many others around the Bay Area.

Esperanza Elementary School said 75% of parents in their school community have lost their job due to the pandemic and in desperate need of necessities like food.

Esperanza is a Title 1 school and all of the families qualify for free or reduced lunch.

To help families survive during this unprecedented time, staff members are raising money to buy groceries and other household items for them.

If you wish to donate, click here.