Hardly Strictly Bluegrass singer's van broken into

A singer at this weekend's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival took the stage just hours after becoming the latest person to get their car broken into in San Francisco.

Beth Orton, a British entertainer recognized for a fusion of folk and electronic music, told the crowd at Golden Gate Park told the crowd that someone broke into her van on Saturday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Fortunately, she said there were no valuables inside.The bluegrass festival was the last stop of her U.S. tour.

