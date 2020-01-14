Having Trouble Receiving KTVU FOX 2?

Work is currently being done at Sutro tower, where KTVU’s transmitter is located and we are required to operate on our back-up transmitter and antenna until March 9, 2020. On that date, the reception will return to normal and all Over-The-Air Viewers will need to rescan their TVs. Unfortunately, the back-up transmitter operates at a slightly lower power and can affect signal levels. All TV stations on Sutro tower are required to do this.

Rescan your TV for all channels using the directions below. A number of viewers have been able to recover our signal by trying this:

First, remove the coaxial cable from your antenna that is connected to your digital TV set.

After removing it, scan for channels by selecting "auto-tuning," "auto scan" or "EZ scan" using the TV menu.

Once the scan without the antenna is complete, turn off and then unplug the power to your digital TV set for a minute or two.

This performs a "reboot" of your converter box/digital TV set that will help clear any former channels from the system's memory.

Once that scan is complete, reinsert the cable from your antenna back into the digital TV set input.

Then use the TV menu again to scan for channels.

When this second scan is complete, you may get more channels than you previously received.